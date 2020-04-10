Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.80.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 401,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $228.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, insider Scott Randall Humphrey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn purchased 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $48,816.60. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $4,491.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,456 shares of company stock valued at $235,892 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.