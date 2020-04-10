Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 401,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $228.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Hibbett Sports news, insider Scott Randall Humphrey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn purchased 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $48,816.60. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $4,491.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,456 shares of company stock valued at $235,892 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
