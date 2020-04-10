Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $6.71 on Friday, reaching $201.53. 7,045,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,113,198. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

