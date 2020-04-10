Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $6.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.53. 7,045,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,113,198. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.04.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.