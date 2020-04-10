Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Acquires 1,269 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.9% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after acquiring an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after acquiring an additional 338,283 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.84.

T traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. 50,047,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,725,344. The firm has a market cap of $220.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

