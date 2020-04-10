Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Acquires 2,563 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 25.3% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.12 on Friday, reaching $279.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,459,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.45 and a 200 day moving average of $306.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

