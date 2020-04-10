Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 519,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 27.2% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $49,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,952,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,262. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

