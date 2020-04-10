Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price trimmed by Cfra from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,566,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,436,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 32,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.