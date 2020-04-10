IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Price Target Cut to $54.00

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of IBKC traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.71. 763,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,194. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.77. IBERIABANK has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 59,295 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

