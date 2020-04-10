Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) PT Raised to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Immunomedics’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMMU. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Immunomedics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.92.

Shares of Immunomedics stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,516,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,181. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.34.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

