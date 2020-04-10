Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insperity remains well poised to benefit from the booming professional employer organization industry. The company’s top-line continues to benefit from an increase in average number of worksite employees paid per month. Its consistency in rewarding shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. On the flip side, the company continues to grapple with rising operating expenses due to heavy investment in growth, technology, product and service offerings. The company's earnings are highly seasonal in nature due to changing trends in medical claims costs and payroll taxes. Operation in a highly fragmented and competitive PEO industry remains a concern. Partly due to these headwinds, the company's shares have underperformed the industry in a year's time.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSP. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Insperity from $112.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Insperity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insperity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.80.

NSP stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,241. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average is $78.95. Insperity has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. Analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 926,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,733,000 after purchasing an additional 547,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $45,228,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 519,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,922,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

