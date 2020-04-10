Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTH) Trading 3.8% Higher

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTH)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.66 and last traded at $87.47, 43,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 38,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.88.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit