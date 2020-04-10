Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF) Shares Up 3.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $35.60, 17,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 25,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $52.47.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.