iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Increased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,246,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $945,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $121.53. 2,370,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,345. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $123.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

