Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €48.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.90 ($39.42) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.19 ($51.38).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

