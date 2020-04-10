Lilly Endowment Inc. Has $15.71 Billion Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Lilly Endowment Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,271,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289,257 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 100.0% of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lilly Endowment Inc. owned 0.12% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $15,713,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $2,278,256.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,062,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,427,609.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,657 shares of company stock worth $118,138,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.03.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.73. 4,369,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,686. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.56. The company has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

