Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $95.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,202,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

