Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Magellan Midstream boasts of an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including the country's largest petroleum infrastructure network, which generate stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The partnership, which displays an impressive history of rewarding investors, expects to generate DCF of around $1.2 billion this year, targeting annual distribution growth of 3%. Magellan Midstream expects its refined products pipeline shipments to expand nearly 10% in 2020 driven by the benefits from the recent growth projects. However, the recent spate of project cancellations have made investors worried about the partnership’s growth prospects. As it is, Magellan Midstream is reeling under high debt burden, which restricts its financial freedom. As such, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MMP. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after buying an additional 725,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,312,000 after purchasing an additional 666,804 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,836,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,829,000 after purchasing an additional 632,070 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 623.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 530,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 457,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 350,653 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

