Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Price Target Cut to $2.25

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

MFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a market cap of $61.27 million, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 2.24. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 509,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

