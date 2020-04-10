Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MNRO. Guggenheim upgraded Monro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.83.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $2.78 on Monday, reaching $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 799,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,056. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $89.62.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monro will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Monro by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Monro by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

