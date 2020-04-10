Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Lowered to $238.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.00.

NYSE MCO traded up $15.16 on Monday, hitting $241.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,269. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $287.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,037,027 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $364,459,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Moody’s by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Moody’s by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,568,000 after purchasing an additional 388,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,179,000 after purchasing an additional 180,422 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Moody’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,406,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,156,000 after purchasing an additional 176,119 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

