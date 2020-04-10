MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Posts Earnings Results

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.67. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $84.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,247,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,956 shares of company stock worth $4,231,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

