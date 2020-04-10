Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €215.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nord/LB set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €221.64 ($257.72).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

