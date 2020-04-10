PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lowered by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.63. 5,251,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,748,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.