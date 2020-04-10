Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at UBS Group

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $66.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.84. 468,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Ingram purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040 in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,604.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.