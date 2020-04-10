Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at SunTrust Banks

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PNFP. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 468,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,723. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. Insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,604.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.