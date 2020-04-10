Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at SunTrust Banks

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PNFP. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.67.
Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 468,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,723. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. Insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,604.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.