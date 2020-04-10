Piper Sandler Cuts Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $53.00

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,656,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,222. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.76.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,387,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,053,000 after purchasing an additional 272,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,276,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,763,000 after purchasing an additional 231,272 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,529,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,050,000 after purchasing an additional 286,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,572,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,497,000 after buying an additional 50,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

