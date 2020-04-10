Piper Sandler Trims Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Target Price to $7.00

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

KINS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Kingstone Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ KINS traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 34,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,025. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.91. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 69.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 79,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

