Piper Sandler Trims Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Target Price to $83.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR traded up $2.58 on Monday, hitting $80.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,728,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,242. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. Progressive has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.