PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stake Cut by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,281,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,666. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

