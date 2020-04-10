PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $82.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.47.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.17. 2,181,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.14. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,339,000 after buying an additional 922,840 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 624.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after buying an additional 479,668 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 940,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,515,000 after buying an additional 365,941 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $45,315,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

