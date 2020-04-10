Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Receives Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PUMP. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Propetro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered Propetro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Propetro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Propetro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

NYSE PUMP opened at $4.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $428.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. Propetro has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $25.38.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

