QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.7% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,173,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,566,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.28. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.01.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.