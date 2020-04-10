RED (RED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $172,006.68

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 35.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One RED token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. During the last seven days, RED has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. RED has a total market cap of $172,006.68 and $5,033.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00615193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008251 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000271 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

RED Token Trading

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

