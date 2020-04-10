salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.55. 7,093,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,445,890. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.74. The company has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $102,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $40,878.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 402,925 shares of company stock valued at $67,825,573. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

