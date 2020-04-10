Schneider Electric’s (SU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SU. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €88.46 ($102.86).

Shares of EPA:SU traded down €1.96 ($2.28) on Thursday, reaching €80.26 ($93.33). 1,792,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77). The business’s 50-day moving average is €83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.77.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

