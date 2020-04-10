Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 42.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,012 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,789.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 196,013 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 191,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 140,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.19. 921,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

