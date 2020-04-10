SelfSell (SSC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,541.00

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 88.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. SelfSell has a market cap of $60,041.90 and approximately $4,541.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SelfSell has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036372 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

