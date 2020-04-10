Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $500.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $675.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Shopify from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Shopify from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $436.67.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $417.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.43. Shopify has a 1-year low of $202.51 and a 1-year high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

