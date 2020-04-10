Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $500.00

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $675.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Shopify from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Shopify from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $436.67.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $417.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.43. Shopify has a 1-year low of $202.51 and a 1-year high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit