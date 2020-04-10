Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (SGRE) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (BME:SGRE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $22.54.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.