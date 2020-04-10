Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $91.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $170.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBNY. ValuEngine cut Signature Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Signature Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $8.77 on Monday, hitting $90.23. 1,124,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,901. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.