Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Smart Global updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.63-0.73 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.63-0.73 EPS.

Shares of Smart Global stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Smart Global alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.