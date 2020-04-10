Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Smart Global updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.63-0.73 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.63-0.73 EPS.

Shares of Smart Global stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

