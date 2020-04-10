State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

STFC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded State Auto Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

NASDAQ STFC traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 61,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,486. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.24. State Auto Financial has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.30 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In other State Auto Financial news, CEO Michael Larocco acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $112,950.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,853,000. 34.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.