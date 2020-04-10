State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $84.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.53.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $2.39 on Monday, reaching $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Analyst Recommendations for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit