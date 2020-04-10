State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $56.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $84.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.53.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of State Street stock traded up $2.39 on Monday, reaching $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.