SunTrust Banks Cuts Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $19.00

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OZK. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Bank Ozk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of OZK stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.85. 1,491,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 59.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

