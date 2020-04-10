SunTrust Banks Lowers FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $106.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks from $125.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FMC. SpareBank 1 Markets AS upped their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America raised FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE FMC traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,733. FMC has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. FMC’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in FMC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FMC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of FMC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in FMC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.