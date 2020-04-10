SunTrust Banks Trims Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Target Price to $55.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.19.

Shares of PB stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.00. 805,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.41. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.99 per share, with a total value of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 15,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,356 shares of company stock worth $981,910. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,762,000 after acquiring an additional 574,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,061,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,461,000 after buying an additional 762,852 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,250,000 after buying an additional 111,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,625,000 after buying an additional 459,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,848,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,882,000 after buying an additional 364,566 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

