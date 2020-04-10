SunTrust Banks Trims SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Target Price to $165.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.25 EPS.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.25.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $17.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.69. 791,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.38. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $51,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,150 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $270,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

