SunTrust Banks Trims WEX (NYSE:WEX) Target Price to $100.00

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks from $220.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for WEX’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of WEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.06.

WEX traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.98. 1,187,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,964. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.48. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEX will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Analyst Recommendations for WEX (NYSE:WEX)

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit