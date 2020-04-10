SunTrust Banks Trims WEX (NYSE:WEX) Target Price to $100.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks from $220.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for WEX’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of WEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.06.

WEX traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.98. 1,187,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,964. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.48. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEX will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

