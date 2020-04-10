Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $20.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $41.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.33.

FL stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $63.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

