Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Price Target to $3.00

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Realogy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of RLGY stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.57. 7,244,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. Realogy has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $341.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Realogy news, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $177,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,655 shares in the company, valued at $866,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Silva purchased 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 929.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 34,126 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 74.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 383,328 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

